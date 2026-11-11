Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes aims to help Brazil soothe back pains

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Gabriel Magalhaes (second from right) training with his teammates at Jalan Besar Stadium ahead of the Mizuho Blue Challenge on Nov 11.

SINGAPORE – From Pele and Romario to Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Neymar, Brazil have never been short of attacking stars.

But those riches up front have long tied the Selecao to the “short blanket” theory: Pull the blanket up to cover the head and rely on the flair of their forwards to win games, and the feet are left cold and the team defensively vulnerable.

Brazil circa 2026, however, could be shaping up as a side that could finally solve that imbalance. Central to this evolution is Gabriel Magalhaes.

In the 28-year-old Arsenal defender, Brazil possess arguably one of the best centre-backs in world football.

The Gunners’ defence is one of the most impervious in Europe, and they won the Premier League last season conceding just 27 goals in 38 matches, and shut out opponents in half those games.

It is still very much a work in progress for Brazil, though, who have kept one clean sheet in their last five matches, and will rely on Gabriel’s experience to stiffen their backline as they face Japan on Nov 14 and Singapore on Nov 17 at the National Stadium for the Mizuho Blue Challenge – The Kallang Football Series Singapore.

Speaking at a press conference at W Singapore – Sentosa Cove on Nov 11, Gabriel noted: “It’s completely different working with Arsenal and coming to the national team… At Arsenal, we’re together, talking and working, every single day. With the national team, we don’t have that same amount of time, but we try to become stronger. We have very good defenders here, and we’ll try to be at our best.

“We know that if we don’t concede, we’re closer to winning matches and that’s what we work on every day, on the pitch and in conversations off it. It’s no different with Brazil.

“... We also have new players of great quality at big clubs, and we want to build that same strength within the group.”

Gabriel’s influence in this Brazil team extends to being a mentor for his younger teammates who coach Carlo Ancelotti is counting on to form the backline of the Selecao’s next generation – five of the nine defenders in the squad that are in Singapore are aged 23 or under.

Among them is 20-year-old Manchester City defender Vitor Reis, who has two caps.

Manchester City defender Vitor Reis, 20, (right) is among five defenders aged 23 or under in the Brazil squad that is in Singapore. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

“I’m very happy to be part of this new era of the Brazilian national team,” said Reis, who spent last season on loan at Spanish side Girona.

“We young players have a lot of potential, and everyone here gives us the peace of mind to do our work and show why we’re here. It’s a dream come true for all of us.”

Asked what he has learnt from senior players in the Brazil setup, Reis said: “Gabriel does a phenomenal job both at his club and here.

“During my previous spell (in the September international window) with the national team, I also played with Marquinhos, who has been my idol since I was young.

“Working with people like that helps you grow, understand football better and develop as a person and I try to learn as much as I can from them.”