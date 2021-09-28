Arsenal 'smash' Spurs in win for fans

LONDON • Mikel Arteta has called on Arsenal to consistently match the "special" levels they showed in blowing Tottenham away in the first-half of a 3-1 win on Sunday, to move above their north London rivals in the English Premier League table.

Just three weeks ago, Spurs sat top and Nuno Espirito Santo was named manager of the month, while Arsenal were bottom after their worst start to a league season for 67 years.

But since that low point, the Gunners' six summer signings have begun to settle in and the return to fitness of a number of key players has lifted the team.

Arsenal struck three times in the opening 35 minutes, as Emile Smith Rowe opened the floodgates before captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rounded off a brilliant team move and Bukayo Saka rolled home the third.

Son Heung-min pulled a goal back for the visitors 11 minutes from time but it was too little, too late for Nuno's men.

"It's a special day. Today is one example of what we want to do, but we have to be consistent," said Arteta after their third straight league victory. "This win is for the fans. They were there when we needed their support."

Arsenal climb to 10th ahead of Spurs on goal difference, with both sides on nine points from six games.

However, they are going in opposite directions with Nuno's men losing their last three league games by a combined score of 9-1.

Spurs are only the second top-flight team to win their first three games of a season and then lose the next three, after Everton in 1993-94, who went on to finish 17th.

"We lost complete control in the first half. We got smashed," said Spurs captain Hugo Lloris. "When you concede three goals in each of the last three league games, you cannot hide the problems."

The last time the north London derby took place in front of a full crowd, Unai Emery and Mauricio Pochettino were still in charge of the sides.

Both clubs have had little reason to celebrate in the two years since. But there are encouraging signs for Arsenal that the decision to invest heavily in youth during the transfer window is beginning to pay off.

The Gunners spent more than any other top-flight club over the summer, investing £150 million (S$278.4 million) in players aged between 21 and 23, despite failing to qualify for European football for the first time in 25 years, with an eye on the future.

Spurs spent less than half in comparison, with their summer focus centred on keeping Harry Kane away from the clutches of Manchester City.

The England captain wanted to leave for the Etihad but was prevented from leaving and he has yet to score in the league this season.

Pundit Gary Neville claimed that Kane was still moping from not being allowed to move clubs, saying "he's still carrying over the situation from the summer".

On Spurs' predicament, Nuno admitted he had to win back the fans fast after calls for his head, adding: "We will try to fix it. The only message I can say, after that is only by work."

