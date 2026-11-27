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LONDON, Nov 27 - Arsenal sacked women's coach Renee Slegers on Friday after a dismal start to the Women's Super League season, ending her tenure just 18 months after she guided the club to Champions League glory.

Slegers, who delivered Arsenal's first European title in 18 years in 2025 and narrowly missed out on the league crown last season, paid the price for a sharp decline in results.

Arsenal are sixth in the WSL, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea, and remain without a home league win this campaign.

"It was an extremely difficult decision to part ways with Renee, who has led the team with dedication and commitment throughout her time here," director of women's football Clare Wheatley said in a statement.

"In leading us to glory in the Champions League and the inaugural FIFA Champions Cup (in February), Renee has made a significant and lasting contribution to the history of Arsenal Football Club...

"After careful reflection, it is clear that results have been below the expected level, and change is necessary."

Arsenal's struggles included a club-record five-match winless run in the WSL.

They have scored only 11 goals in 11 league matches, with only Everton and bottom side Charlton Athletic finding the net fewer times.

Slegers took charge as interim head coach in October 2024, before stepping into the role permanently in January 2025.

The club said the process of appointing a successor was underway and assistant coach Melissa Clarke-Reed would take charge of the team in the interim. REUTERS