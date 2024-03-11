Arsenal’s William Saliba confident of seeing off ‘smart and experience’ Porto in Champions League last 16

LONDON – Arsenal defender William Saliba called Porto “smart and experienced” but remained confident the Gunners can overturn a 1-0 deficit when the teams meet in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Emirates on March 12.

Arsenal failed to get a shot on target despite having the majority of possession in the first leg, with Galeno’s 94th-minute wondergoal condemning them to defeat at the Estadio Do Dragao.

It was the Gunners’ first Champions League knockout game under manager Mikel Arteta and came six seasons after they last competed in Europe’s top-tier competition in 2016-17. Porto, meanwhile, are a serial Champions League side and regulars in the knockout rounds.

Saliba alluded to this, saying: “We know they are smart and have experience. We have to compete with that and now we are ready...

“I think we were horrible (to play against in) the last seven or eight games and now we have to keep going like this, because it is very tough to beat us at home.”

Arteta, too, spoke about Arsenal’s lack of experience in the Champions League latter stages, saying: “We can achieve something that we haven’t done in 14 years (by reaching the quarter-finals).”

His side have rocketed to the top of the English Premier League after winning all their eight league games in 2024, scoring 33 times in the process. They had a harder time of it at the weekend, however, needing a late Kai Havertz goal to beat Brentford 2-1.

Saliba saw that as a positive, though. He said: “Sometimes it is good to suffer like this and win at the end...

“We didn’t give up – and that’s good from the team... We cannot win every game 5-0 or 6-0, but it was a good mentality from the team because we were 1-1 at half time and we came back.”

However, Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli has risked the ire of Porto by suggesting they were a “lesser team”.

He told TNT Brazil: “We are confident. We know the potential of our team... Sometimes you don’t lose championships in big games, but in the game against lesser teams. I think you have to take every game seriously and be very focused, because every game is important.”

Porto have won the tournament twice, while the Gunners’ best result was a final appearance in 2006.

In the other last-16 tie on March 12, five-time winners Barcelona face Napoli in Spain with the tie finely poised at 1-1.

Barca’s on-loan fullback Joao Cancelo told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “We kept them alive after the first leg. We played greatly in the first half and should have scored more goals. We were superior, but they didn’t do much, and now we are on a par.

But he also warned that the Italian champions are not all about star attackers Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, adding: “How about Matteo Politano? They are exceptional talents. Osimhen had a half-chance in the first leg but still found the net. He’s one of the best strikers in the world. There’s more. I like (Piotr) Zielinski... and (Stanislav) Lobotka. I faced him with Portugal and he’s a great player.”