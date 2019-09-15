Arsenal rely on Auba, Pepe to fill Lacazette void

LONDON • Alexandre Lacazette will be out until next month as he recovers from a left-ankle injury, leaving Arsenal short of attacking options during a spell that brings seven matches in three weeks.

"After assessments to an ongoing ankle issue, we have advised that Alex will need to rest and strengthen his ankle to regain full fitness," a club statement said.

"Alex has been playing through this injury for several weeks. He is likely to be back in October."

It is a significant blow given the striker, who picked up a knock to the same ankle during the Emirates Cup match against Lyon in pre-season, has scored two goals in a strong start to the campaign.

His absence will be a big blow for manager Unai Emery during a hectic period that includes league games against Watford, Aston Villa and Manchester United, and the start of their Europa League and League Cup campaigns.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is now Arsenal's sole senior centre-forward and, with the additional matches complicating their schedule after today's match at Watford, the 18-year-olds Gabriel Martinelli and Tyreece John-Jules could come into Emery's thoughts.

In better news for Arsenal's frontline, Emery confirmed winger Nicolas Pepe would be fit to play at Vicarage Road after being held back from Ivory Coast's squad during the international break.

The Spaniard said Pepe, 24, had been battling a "small problem" although he claimed not to know the nature of the injury.

Pepe, who impressed sporadically on his first home start against Tottenham a fortnight ago, will be expected to help fill any goalscoring void left by Lacazette but Emery pointed out the record £72 million (S$124 million) summer signing from Lille will need time.

"We need people to be patient with him and also help him to be comfortable, to know us, to know the opposition teams," he said.

Today's opponents Watford will have a new boss in Quique Sanchez Flores, who previously managed the team in 2015-16.

He returns to replace the sacked Javi Gracia and Emery is wary of the man who formerly coached Getafe, Valencia, Atletico Madrid and Espanyol in La Liga.

"We played against him in Spain, his teams are very organised. He has a good experience here in England and the Premier League with Watford. I respect him a lot," said former Valencia and Sevilla coach Emery.

THE GUARDIAN, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

WATFORD V ARSENAL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11.30pm