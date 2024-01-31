Arsenal put pressure on Liverpool, Luton thrash Brighton, Villa lose

Arsenal closed the gap on leaders Liverpool with a 2-1 Premier League victory at Nottingham Forest to kick off the midweek fixtures on Tuesday, while Luton Town moved out of the relegation zone with a 4-0 rout of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Fourth-placed Aston Villa suffered a 3-1 home defeat by Newcastle United, Crystal Palace came from behind to beat visiting Sheffield United 3-2 and struggling pair Fulham and Everton fought out a 0-0 draw at Craven Cottage.

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus scored and then set up Bukayo Saka's goal seven minutes later at the City Ground and despite conceding late on the Gunners survived a nervy finish to move up to second place and within two points of leaders Liverpool.

They are on 46 points after 22 matches and climbed above Manchester City, who have 43 from 20. Liverpool play their game in hand of Arsenal at home to Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday.

Despite having 74% possession and 19 shots, Mikel Arteta's Gunners side did not break the deadlock until the 65th minute when Jesus, who played despite struggling with fluid on his knee in the build-up to the match, scored from a very tight angle.

"We have to do what we have to do," Arteta told BeIN Sports. "Perform the way that we were doing last year and start of this year, because performances were there, results not. Results are going our way now. We have some momentum, let's go for it."

Forest's relegation fears grew with Nuno Espirito Santo's side in 16th with 20 points, two points above the drop zone.

ADEBAYO TREBLE

Luton's Elijah Adebayo scored a hat-trick and the Hatters went two goals up against Brighton inside the first three minutes to the delight of a raucous Kenilworth Road crowd.

Adebayo opened his tally with a header from close range after 18 seconds before speedy winger Chiedozie Ogbene made it 2-0 after two minutes and 17 seconds.

"It's a wonderful feeling ... we said we needed to start sharp and two goals in two minutes was the right way to start," Adebayo told Sky Sports.

"We just kept our foot on the gas. When you come here it's tough, especially under the lights and the fans make it a fortress for us."

Luton climbed to 17th on 19 points after 21 games and their victory coupled with Everton's draw at Craven Cottage took the Merseysiders back into the drop zone with 18 points from 22.

A pair of first-half goals from defender Fabian Schar set Newcastle on track for victory at Villa, ending a run of five successive away defeats in the Premier League for the Magpies.

"Set pieces, it's normal to go forward and today I was in the right position and there was a bit of luck to be there," a delighted Schar told TNT Sport. "Obviously it was great to help the team with the goals and get the win."

Villa's loss kept them fourth in the table on 43 points, while Newcastle climbed above Brighton into seventh with 32.

DAZZLING DISPLAY

Palace's Eberechi Eze and the returning Michael Olise put on a dazzling attacking display in a come-from-behind victory over bottom side Sheffield United that took the Eagles up to 14th on 24 points, relieving some pressure on manager Roy Hodgson.

Eze netted both equalisers while Olise scored the winner after a frantic first half hour saw Sheffield United take the lead twice with goals from Ben Brereton Diaz and James McAtee.

"I say it all the time. I enjoy playing with him because he's a top player," Eze said of Olise.

Everton were lucky to escape with a point at Fulham after being under constant pressure in an action-packed second half.

"I thought the game was a bit flat," Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford said. "Both teams had to create our own energy and tempo and we could have been on the front foot a bit more, but it's a great point.

"We've had to change a lot, everyone is ready to put on the shirt, put on the badge for the club and do our best, just give 100% and we will get points." REUTERS