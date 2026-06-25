Straitstimes.com header logo

Arsenal permanently sign Hincapie after season on loan from Leverkusen

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Arsenal v Sporting CP - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - April 15, 2026 Arsenal's Piero Hincapie REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Arsenal v Sporting CP - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - April 15, 2026 Arsenal's Piero Hincapie REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

June 25 - Premier League champions Arsenal said on Thursday they have taken up the option to permanently sign defender Piero Hincapie, who joined on loan from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen last season.

• Media reports said Arsenal paid £34.5 million ($45.5 million) plus add-ons to sign the 24-year-old Ecuador international on a five-year deal.

• Hincapie, who is currently at the World Cup, made 25 league appearances last season as Arsenal lifted the English top-flight title for the first time in 22 years.

• He had also prominently featured in Leverkusen's Bundesliga campaign in 2023-24, when they won the German league unbeaten.

• Hincapie, who started in Ecuador's first two Group E matches, is expected to play against Germany later on Thursday. REUTERS

See more on

Arsenal

Bundesliga

World Cup

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.