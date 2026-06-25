Arsenal permanently sign Hincapie after season on loan from Leverkusen

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June 25 - Premier League champions Arsenal said on Thursday they have taken up the option to permanently sign defender Piero Hincapie, who joined on loan from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen last season.

• Media reports said Arsenal paid £34.5 million ($45.5 million) plus add-ons to sign the 24-year-old Ecuador international on a five-year deal.

• Hincapie, who is currently at the World Cup, made 25 league appearances last season as Arsenal lifted the English top-flight title for the first time in 22 years.

• He had also prominently featured in Leverkusen's Bundesliga campaign in 2023-24, when they won the German league unbeaten.

• Hincapie, who started in Ecuador's first two Group E matches, is expected to play against Germany later on Thursday. REUTERS