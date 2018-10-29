Arsenal pay penalty as win streak ends

LONDON • Arsenal's 11-match winning run came to a dramatic end as Luka Milivojevic's late penalty rescued Crystal Palace in a contentious 2-2 Premier League draw yesterday.

London rivals Chelsea proved their title credentials even without the injured Eden Hazard, going second with a 4-0 performance driven by Ross Barkley, who scored one and made two at Burnley.

But Selhurst Park was where all the drama unfolded, as Arsenal, who played in fits and starts, fell short of the club's record of 14 victories in a row in all competitions.

Said Gunners manager Emery: "I am disappointed with the result but our work is good. We drew, it's not bad, it's better to win but, looking at the game in 90 minutes, it is a deserved result."

Not since Patrick van Aanholt netted 12 minutes from the end of last season's final fixture had Palace scored at home, with captain Milivojevic's first penalty having ended 417 minutes of goal-less play just before half-time.

Arsenal, who have made a habit of getting off to slow starts before flourishing in the second half, raised the tempo upon the restart.

STEPPING UP TO THE PLATE I chose to shoot because the coach asked me why I didn't take the corners or the free kicks in the first half. I think it was the first free kick of the second half, so I took it. I was happy that I could score, but we can't be so happy after the game. GRANIT XHAKA, Arsenal midfielder, offering an insight into his decision-making behind his blockbuster equaliser.

And it took them only six minutes for Granit Xhaka to equalise with a sublime free kick, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang poked in his ninth goal this term in controversial circumstances.

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette flicked the ball to Aubameyang with his hand, but officials, including referee Martin Atkinson, failed to spot the offence.

Angered by that blow, Palace felt justice was done when Wilfried Zaha, excellent and direct in his running, won a second penalty with seven minutes left. Milivojevic, who was denied by the legs of Jordan Pickford at Everton last weekend, slotted home again.

It was a frustrating day for Emery, whose captain Mesut Ozil reacted angrily when substituted in the 68th minute, with the German throwing his gloves to the floor after storming past his boss.

It was the pair's latest flare-up. Ozil was reportedly angered when Emery demanded that he should work harder in matches earlier this term. Arsenal remain fourth but missed the chance to keep pace with leaders Liverpool, who are four points clear on 26 points.

At Turf Moor, Chelsea were still stronger than their hosts Burnley in all departments without Hazard, who has been their main source of goals in an unbeaten start to the season under Maurizio Sarri.

He was ruled out by a back problem suffered in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United last weekend, but goals from Alvaro Morata, Ross Barkley, Willian and Ruben Loftus-Cheek - scorer of a midweek Europa League hat-trick - more than made up for it.

Goalkeeper Joe Hart was on the receiving end again, after conceding five goals against his former club Manchester City last time out.

"For 10 minutes, it was difficult at the beginning, but then we played very well," said Sarri, who became the first Blues manager to go unbeaten in his first 10 league games.

"I am very happy for Alvaro Morata and Loftus-Cheek again.

"At the end, everything is okay. We played very well in full control of the match for the last 80 minutes."

