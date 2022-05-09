Arsenal one step closer to Champions League return

LONDON • Arsenal can end a five-year exile from the Champions League if they win the north London derby against Tottenham in the Premier League on Thursday.

The Gunners' 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Leeds yesterday extended the gap over fifth-placed Spurs, their closest challengers, to four points with three games left.

Former Leeds loanee Eddie Nketiah fired Arsenal ahead after five minutes when visiting goalkeeper Illan Meslier dwelled on a routine back pass, allowing the forward to nip in and poke the ball home from inside the six-yard box.

Five minutes later, Gabriel Martinelli wriggled past three Leeds defenders and played a neat cut-back to the unmarked Nketiah to tap in and put Mikel Arteta's side firmly in control.

Leeds were reduced to 10 men midway through the first half when Luke Ayling was sent off for a reckless two-footed challenge on Martinelli.

The hosts should have been out of sight by half-time, with Meslier saving efforts from Martinelli and Martin Odegaard and when Diego Llorente headed in from a corner in the 66th minute, it was feared those missed chances would cost Arsenal. But Arteta's team weathered a nervy finish to close out the victory to set up a winner-takes-all clash on Thursday.

Victory over Antonio Conte's men will give them an unassailable seven-point lead with just two games remaining and that is what Nketiah is targeting.

He said: "It's always nice to score but it was a big three points. We've been working hard and want to get it for the fans. It's amazing to get the three points, it moves us closer to our objectives."

In the other games, Everton climbed out of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win at Leicester City after Vitaliy Mykolenko and Mason Holgate scored at the King Power Stadium, while West Ham, chasing a Europa League spot next season, thrashed relegated Norwich City 4-0 away.

The Toffees moved up two spots to 16th on 35 points, one point above the drop zone while holding a game in hand, with Leeds slipping to 18th.

Holgate nodded in a rebound to put Everton back in front at the half-hour mark after Patson Daka cancelled out Mykolenko's early opener - his first for the club since joining in January.

Everton fought hard in the second half to keep their lead intact, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford making three stunning saves as he tipped away Nampalys Mendy's curling effort and denied substitute Harvey Barnes twice.

Their first top-flight away win since last August could not have come at a better time, the England No. 1 said.

Pickford added: "It's about commitment, attitude, team spirit. That's what gets you over the line. It's about the team performance... it feels like forever since we won away from home. To win 2-1 is a great result but we can't get carried away and we must go again on Wednesday (at relegated Watford)."

