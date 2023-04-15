Arsenal need 'luck' to hold off rampant Man City, says Mikel Arteta

LONDON – As Manchester City continue on their rampant charge, Mikel Arteta believes that his Arsenal side will need “luck in the right moments” if they are to finish as Premier League champions above Pep Guardiola’s men.

City could close the gap at the top of the table to just three points – should they beat Leicester City on Saturday – before the Gunners kick off at West Ham on Sunday.

Arsenal squandered a 2-0 lead at Liverpool at Anfield last week to draw 2-2, and it is now up to City to take their opportunity to be crowned champions for the fifth time in six years.

“You need luck in the right moments,” Arteta said on Friday.

“It’s another part of this sport – sometimes it’s about inches and those inches need to go your way.”

Comparatively, Arteta’s men can focus entirely on chasing their first Premier League title since 2004, while City have an FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United to come and are one foot in the last four of the Champions League.

On April 26, Arsenal and City will meet at the Etihad Stadium in a pivotal moment in the title race.

The Gunners’ title charge may have come at a surprise, but when asked if he envisioned fighting for the Premier League at the start of the season, Arteta said that was exactly the target.

“You go day by day,” he added.

“There is so much that happens every single day, every month at a football club.

“The aim when I took the job was to bring the club back to where it belongs, fighting for and being around every single trophy that it is possible (to win) at the highest level. That’s what we are trying to do.

“We are happy with where we are. Now we have to finish the job and demand an extra bit from everybody.”

The Arsenal boss also admitted that goal difference could be a key factor in the title race – the Gunners have a goal difference of plus 43, compared with City’s plus 48.

“We think about every possibility,” he said.

“Obviously, we want to win matches first and earn the right to win them, and then we want to score as many goals as possible, but we have to be open to everything and any possibility.”

Arteta will hope that his team can get back on track by beating West Ham, who are no easy opponents as they have clinched two victories in their last three league games.

The Hammers are managed by David Moyes, who coached Arteta at Everton.

“Very difficult game. We know we have been here a few times and we find a few tricky games,” Arteta said.

“I know David well and I know how he will prepare games. It will be a big derby for us.

“(I have) more than respect (for Moyes), it’s admiration. I loved playing under him. I would go through a brick wall for him when he was my manager. Anyone would in that (Everton) squad.”

Arsenal will again be without William Saliba as the France defender continues to recover from a back problem, but forward Eddie Nketiah is available for selection.

For the Hammers, Gianluca Scamacca is their only absentee after undergoing a knee surgery.

“My expectation is that every team we put out, we can win with,” said Moyes.

“We will put out a team that we think can try and beat Arsenal. Last year, we challenged a lot of the so-called top teams and gave them really good games. And we will try and do the same against Arsenal.” AFP, REUTERS