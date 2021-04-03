Arsenal, Liverpool aiming for Europe

LONDON • Liverpool won the Premier League title last year, while Arsenal have not finished in the top four for the past four seasons, so both teams have not had much in common in recent seasons.

But they share a similar ambition this season, placing greater priority on Europe as their title hopes fade.

The Reds, in seventh place, are 25 points behind runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City (71). A top-four place and the Champions League spot that comes with it may yet be a possibility as they sit five points below fourth-placed Chelsea (51).

But landing their seventh European Cup - they take on Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals next week - may be their best route of returning to the competition next season.

Arsenal are facing a similar scenario, albeit in a worse position. The Gunners, in ninth spot, are nine points behind the Blues and face the prospect of no European football next season for the first time since 1995-96.

As such, winning the Europa League - they face Slavia Prague in the quarter-finals next week - appears to be their only realistic chance of ending their Champions League drought.

With the Czech champions visiting the Emirates on Thursday, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has the option of shuffling the pack for today's home game against Liverpool, but despite their slim hopes of qualifying for Europe via a league finish, he is not giving up until it is mathematically impossible.

Asked if the Slavia game would take precedence, the Spaniard said at his pre-match press conference: "We know that if we want to climb the table and have a chance to be in Europe next season through the Premier League, we need some consistency now in the last nine games.

"We need to get on a run of winning matches and the only way to do it is to start against Liverpool. We don't have any margin and we have to win that game."

The hosts have doubts over Bukayo Saka, who had to withdraw from the England squad during the international break due to injury, and Emile Smith Rowe.

Liverpool have their own injury concerns, with manager Jurgen Klopp yesterday revealing captain Jordan Henderson might not make the upcoming Euro 2020, while Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip remain on the long-term casualty list.

ARSENAL V LIVERPOOL Singtel Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3am.

However, Arteta warned his players that the visitors, who have lost their last six games at Anfield, still have the personnel to punish "you for every error that you do".

"They're still able to create an individual action to score a goal. They are a team that nothing has to be given to them," he said.

Klopp is also hoping for a final flourish to what has been a chastening season, adding: "We are not living in dreamland, but if you ask me what I wish for in the last period, then I'd say let's go with all we have and have a look where it gets us. We don't have a lot of points to waste anymore."

REUTERS