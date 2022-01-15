Arsenal inconsistent but showed fighting spirit, says Arteta

LONDON • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had no simple answer when asked to explain how his short-handed side were able to fend off Liverpool after being so bad over the weekend against second-tier opponents.

Bundled out of the FA Cup by Championship side Nottingham Forest, the Gunners held on for a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Thursday with 10 men and only one recognised midfielder in the first leg of the League Cup semi-finals.

"Really difficult to explain," the Spaniard said.

"You see the performance we had against Manchester City, where we probably deserved much more than we got in the game, but again, we played with 10 men.

"Then we went to play Forest away and it was a completely different one. But today, we got the level back and we did what we had to do. It is an extremely young team and sometimes that inconsistency is going to happen."

Granit Xhaka collected his second red card of the season, after being sent off for a high challenge to stop Diogo Jota from going clean through in the 24th minute.

The visitors had many absentees. The likes of Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Elneny and Nicolas Pepe - were away at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). Emile Smith Rowe, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Martin Odegaard and Sead Kolasinac were unavailable due to injuries or illness, and losing Cedric Soares to a knock 11 minutes into the game worsened the situation.

In the wake of Xhaka's dismissal, Arteta threw on Rob Holding in place of Eddie Nketiah to go to a back five and the decision to have an ultra defensive formation worked, with the hosts having only one shot on target, just like his side.

"I think they showed great fight, determination, attitude, brotherhood," said Arteta. "You could see the emotion they were playing with. They never gave up.

"I said to them before the game, 'When you want to come here, you have to have a certain attitude to play in this ground. In difficult moments, you have to act, you cannot be reacting because then it becomes really complicated.'

"The boys did that extremely well. We played the game that we had to play, which isn't our game."