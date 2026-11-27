Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya injured his shoulder during the 2-2 draw with Newcastle United on Nov 21.

LONDON – Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya is back in training following his recent left shoulder injury as the Premier League champions prepare to face Manchester City on Nov 29 .

The Spain international missed the midweek Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund, but Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta did not rule out the possibility of him returning against City.

“I don’t know, we still have a few hours before the game. So, we’re just trying to get everybody back,” Arteta told reporters on Nov 27 .

Asked if there was hope Raya would be available, he said: “Yes.”

Bukayo Saka is also in training after a recent thigh injury.

City coach Enzo Maresca said on Nov 27 that forward Antoine Semenyo was nearing a return after sustaining a knee injury in October .

“We have good news, Antoine is quite close,” Maresca said. “It’s good news for us. He is already on the pitch, he is very close, hopefully it can be next week, we hope so.”

Premier League leaders Arsenal are six points ahead of third-placed City going into the weekend. AP