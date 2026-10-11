Arsenal forward Russo voted as England women's player of the year

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Oct 11 - Forward Alessia Russo has been voted by fans as England women's player of the year for the 2025-26 season, winning the award for the second time in her career, the national team announced on Sunday.

Arsenal player Russo, who also won the award in 2023-24, was the most prolific English scorer in the Women's Super League last season with 13 goals and six assists. Her double in a 3-0 win over Aston Villa in May helped Arsenal secure Champions League qualification.

The 27-year-old also played a leading role in England's World Cup qualification campaign, starting in all six group matches and scoring three times.

"To receive the award is really special, particularly as it comes directly from the fans," said Russo, who beat Lucy Bronze and Hannah Hampton in the poll.

"I absolutely love playing for England every moment I get... hopefully we will go on to have a really big season."

Russo was on the scoresheet when England beat Greece 3-1 in their World Cup round one playoff tie on Friday, with the reverse fixture set for Tuesday in Leicester. REUTERS