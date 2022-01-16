Arsenal depleted, so today's derby off

LONDON • Arsenal's clash at north London rivals Tottenham today has been postponed after the Premier League accepted the Gunners' request owing to their depleted squad.

Mikel Arteta's side made the appeal on Friday after losing a host of players to Covid-19, injury, suspension and also the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Martin Odegaard missed Thursday's League Cup semi-final, first-leg draw at Liverpool due to the virus while Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu were injured.

Cedric Soares was forced off early at Anfield, with Bukayo Saka also taking a knock as Granit Xhaka's first-half red card further depleted Arteta's ranks. Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are all at the Afcon.

Tottenham were said to be surprised at Arsenal's request because they believed the clubs had the same number of virus cases.

But the Premier League confirmed yesterday that the match would be rearranged.

"With Arsenal having fewer than the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), the Board accepted the club's application," a statement said.

Burnley's game against Leicester yesterday was also moved after the Clarets were left with insufficient players to fulfil the fixture.

There have now been a total of 21 matches postponed due at least in part to the virus since last month.

On Friday, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said he would be "very angry" if he discovered that rival clubs were abusing virus postponement rules after his club's request to call off a match fell on deaf ears.

The Blues asked for their game against Wolves on Dec 19 to be postponed after they had seven Covid-19 cases. But the match proceeded and ended in a 0-0 draw.

Tuchel said that Chelsea were doing everything they could to make sure their games were going ahead and hoped others would do so too.

Asked if he thought some clubs were trying to push the limits on postponements, he replied that he strongly hopes not, otherwise he "would be very, very angry".

"We were made to play when we thought we should maybe not. So I can only strongly hope the rules are the same for everybody," he said.

