Arsenal crush Lens 6-0 to reach Champions League last 16

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Arsenal v RC Lens - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - November 29, 2023 Arsenal's Takehiro Tomiyasu in action with RC Lens' Massadio Haidara Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Arsenal v RC Lens - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - November 29, 2023 Arsenal's Kai Havertz scores their first goal past RC Lens' Brice Samba Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Arsenal v RC Lens - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - November 29, 2023 Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring their third goal with Gabriel Jesus Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Arsenal v RC Lens - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - November 29, 2023 Arsenal's William Saliba in action with RC Lens' Elye Wahi REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Arsenal v RC Lens - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - November 29, 2023 RC Lens players pose for a team group photo before the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs REUTERS
Updated
28 sec ago
Published
56 sec ago

LONDON - Arsenal blasted their way into the last 16 of the Champions League on a freezing night at The Emirates on Wednesday, crushing RC Lens 6-0 with goals from six different players and ensuring that they qualify top of Group B.

The home side took the lead in the 13th minute with a scrappy goal from Kai Havertz, their late-goal hero at Brentford on Saturday, before Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead by sending two defenders the wrong way and burying his shot in the corner.

Bukayo Saka drove the knife in with a third in the 23rd minute, bundling in a weakly parried ball with his body after a shot by Gabriel Martinelli, who twisted that knife four minutes later with a curled shot that left Lens goalkeeper Brice Samba diving at thin air.

Some of Lens' disgusted travelling supporters began letting off flares, briefly holding up play.

Gunners captain Martin Odegaard made it five with the last kick of the first half, volleying in a long cross from Takehiro Tomiyasu charging down the right wing.

After a quiet second half, Arsenal were awarded a penalty after a VAR review when Lens' Abdukodir Khusanov stuck out an arm in his own area in the 85th minute and late Arsenal substitute Jorginho slotted the ball home from the spot to complete a miserable night for the visitors. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top