Arsenal close in on top four with 4-1 win

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka stabbing the ball past Fulham goalkeeper Sergio Rico from close range to open accounts in a 4-1 English Premier League win at the Emirates Stadium in London yesterday. The visitors could have taken the lead in the first half but Ryan Sessegnon fluffed two gilt-edged chances. Alexandre Lacazette made it 2-0 by finishing off a superb team move in the 55th minute before Aboubakar Kamara pulled one back for Fulham in the 69th minute. Late goals from substitute Aaron Ramsey and forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealed the win, moving Arsenal to within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea, who host Southampton today. Earlier, Leicester striker Jamie Vardy hogged the limelight with an eye-catching somersault celebration, as his 58th-minute goal secured a 1-0 away win at Everton. "I have had it in my locker for a while," he told Sky Sports. "I saved it for a special occasion, what better one than New Year's Day. New year, new me."