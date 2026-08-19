Arsenal chief expects Mikel Arteta to sign new contract ‘very shortly’

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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (centre) celebrating with players and staff after beating Manchester City 3-0, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff on Aug 16.

LONDON – Mikel Arteta will sign a new contract with English Premier League champions Arsenal “very shortly”, the club’s chief executive Richard Garlick said on Aug 19 .

Arteta ended Arsenal’s 22-year wait to win the Premier League last season, but the Spaniard has entered the final 12 months of his current contract.

Although Arteta had insisted he was happy to remain at the Emirates Stadium, the lack of progress over a new deal had sparked concern among Arsenal fans about his future.

But the 44-year-old now appears certain to stay with the north Londoners for the long term after Garlick’s revelation that a contract extension is on the cards imminently.

“Mikel wants to be at Arsenal and we want Mikel at Arsenal. It’s only a matter of time before we put that into a new contract,” Garlick told the BBC.

“Everyone is very confident and calm. We’re just navigating a transfer window and I’m sure Mikel’s contract will be resolved very shortly.”

Arteta has revitalised Arsenal since taking charge in 2019 and guided the Gunners to last season’s Champions League final, as well as winning the English league title.

He signed his last contract extension in September 2024, and it is anticipated that his next deal will be finalised at the conclusion of the transfer window, which closes on Sept 1.

Arsenal open their Premier League title defence at home to promoted Coventry City in the first game of the top-flight season on Aug 21 . AFP