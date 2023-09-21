Arsenal channelled emotion of Champions League return, says Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said they used the emotion of Wednesday's return to the Champions League in the right away as they ruthlessly dispatched PSV Eindhoven 4-0.

Arsenal, making their first appearance in Europe's elite club competition in six years, were 3-0 up at halftime thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus.

Captain Martin Odegaard added a fourth with 20 minutes remaining in their Group B opener at the Emirates Stadium.

"It was great to see the atmosphere, the Champions League music. Everyone was getting a bit emotional before it," Arteta said.

"I think we have tried using that energy and that emotion in the right way. We have to compete at this level but there has to be a part that we have to enjoy as well, those moments, those nights. I think it's going to be a good memory.

"We were ruthless, we took our chances and the finishing quality was top ... Emotionally, winning is the best thing you can do, and I now have 24 players desperate to play on Sunday."

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Sunday with the visit of rivals Tottenham Hotspur. REUTERS