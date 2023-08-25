Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta expects tough Fulham challenge

LONDON – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta knows that there is still much room for improvement for his side following narrow wins against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace in which they have struggled to click into gear.

The Gunners are one of only three teams to open the new English Premier League season with a pair of victories, behind early pace-setters Brighton & Hove Albion and champions Manchester City.

They beat Forest 2-1, but had to hang on for the last eight minutes plus stoppage time, and could manage only a slim 1-0 win at Palace where Takehiro Tomiyasu’s sending off for two bookable offences made matters worse.

Arteta will seek a better performance against Fulham at the Emirates on Saturday, while wary that Arsenal have just one clean sheet from their last eight Premier League home contests and that it would not be an easy game.

“I think what the (Fulham) coaching staff have done is remarkable,” he said on Friday.

“The way they played in the Premier League (last season) is incredible and he (manager Marco Silva) is really well organised and clear with his ideas and you can see what he wants to do.

“It is a team that creates a lot of challenges and difficulties, it happened last year. We had top moments against them, but tomorrow I am expecting something similar.”

On a positive note, Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus is fit to feature following a minor procedure on his knee.

“I was really happy. It was a big blow after the pre-season that he had to have surgery. He’s looking good. He’s ready to go,” added Arteta.

Owing to his red card in the win over Palace, full-back Tomiyasu will sit this London derby out through suspension, joining long-term injury absentee Jurrien Timber on the sidelines.

The Fulham camp, meanwhile, believes that Arsenal are the clear favourites in this clash.

The Cottagers fell to a 2-1 loss in this fixture in August 2022, before they then lost 3-0 at Craven Cottage in March.

Silva said that the Gunners, who led the Premier League for 248 days last season before losing out to City, still pose a big threat despite them taking their time to find their feet this campaign.