Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta bemoans injuries and hopes for the best against Brentford

LONDON – Mikel Arteta knows that his Arsenal side have much room for improvement, after they allowed rivals Tottenham Hotspur to equalise twice in their 2-2 English Premier League derby over the weekend.

The Gunners boss will be seeking a better performance from his men when they travel to Brentford for their League Cup third-round clash on Wednesday, even if he will be missing a few key players.

Arsenal are sweating on the fitness of Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, while Leandro Trossard also missed the clash with Spurs owing to a muscular problem.

Thomas Partey, Jurrien Timber and Gabriel Martinelli remain out of contention.

Speaking on Tuesday ahead of the game, Arteta gave a detailed update on his team’s injuries.

“(Rice) hasn’t trained yet. He could not carry on in the (Tottenham) game and hopefully it is nothing too big,” he said. “He was uncomfortable and that was never a good sign. Hopefully he will get better.

“Saka was limping quite badly after the match. We had to get him off the field. He hasn’t been able to participate in the training session. It’s a possibility (he could miss Brentford).”

Apart from the two fresh injuries, the Gunners boss also said that Trossard is “not available”, joining Partey, Timber and Martinelli in the treatment room.

“It is the situation that we have at the moment and we need players back, that’s for sure,” he added.

“I think the expectations that we created and the culture (is) that we want to win every single match.

“We have six players injured, top, top players injured and it is what it is. We will decide tomorrow what is the best team to go with.”

While the north London derby draw was frustrating for the team and their fans, Arsenal are still unbeaten this season, but anything can happen in the cup competitions.

The Gunners have won the League Cup twice, but have not lifted the trophy since 1993. They also lost 3-1 in the third round last season to Brighton & Hove Albion at home, so their record in this tournament is far from ideal.

The home side, meanwhile, have picked up just six points from six league games.

However, the Bees have now scored at the Gtech Community Stadium for 14 consecutive matches so they will pose a threat to the Gunners.

“They are doing very well, I’m sure it will be another difficult game,” said Brentford boss Thomas Frank of Arsenal.

“We just need to keep pushing and keep going forward.

“It is very important that we bounce back (from the 3-1 loss to Everton) and we can do that on Wednesday against Arsenal.”