Arsenal boosted by win but Chelsea will be tough opponents, says Arteta

LONDON - A win at the weekend has given Arsenal a boost but facing Chelsea on Tuesday will be a challenge for the Premier League leaders, manager Mikel Arteta said.

Arsenal beat Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, returning to winning ways after losing to Aston Villa the previous weekend and being knocked out of the Champions League with a loss at Bayern Munich.

"Winning gives a big boost of energy, we have a London derby to look to and everyone is ready for it," Arteta told reporters on Monday.

"I think (Chelsea) deserve to be much higher in the league, when you look at what they have done, what they have produced in games.

"When you look at their squad, they have the quality... much better than people thought. And we are going to get a tough match tomorrow for sure."

Chelsea, ninth in the standings, held Arsenal in the reverse fixture last October, but dropping points again would be a setback for Arsenal as they sit one point ahead of title holders Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side have a game in hand.

"We are in a great position in the Premier League. We have been like this for nine months... we want, really, to give it a real go," Arteta said.

"We are really determined to do what is in our hands, to try to lift the trophy." REUTERS