Arsenal belong among elites

LONDON • With a 10-point gap separating fourth-placed Chelsea and Arsenal, the odds are stacked against the Gunners as they seek to end a four-season exile from the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta's men have a Premier League game in hand on the Blues and can still reach European football's premier competition by winning the Europa League.

But should they fail to qualify via either route, the Spaniard admitted it would be morale-sapping even though he knows that his side are dependent on other teams dropping points.

Ahead of today's league game at Burnley, he said: "The club's history is not just related to the Europa League in recent years but the Champions League.

"Obviously, anything that is not at that level is disappointing."

After their Clarets trip, Arsenal face three direct rivals for a top-four place in succession - Tottenham, West Ham and Liverpool - so nothing less than an away victory will suffice.

"The aim is to go on and beat Burnley," Arteta, who has a full squad to pick from other than a doubt over Emile Smith Rowe, said. "We have been chasing for a while but it is not in our hands, the only thing we can control is our own results and performances.

"We are fully determined to do better than what we have done in the past eight months.

"Of course there is (talk among the players of the top four) because that's the aim and that is where we want to take the club back to. We've been out of it for the last few seasons but our eyes are always there."

Inconsistency has pockmarked their season thus far and while the Clarets are struggling in 15th place, six points above the relegation zone, Turf Moor is the sort of place where Arteta's 10th-placed side tend to slip up.

Burnley held them to a goal-less draw last season and the Spaniard is expecting a similar rough and tumble contest today.

On counterpart Sean Dyche favouring a direct approach, Arteta said: "There's not one or two ways to play football, there's many ways to do it. They did it within the rules and there's nothing that is outside them.

"It's admiration as a coach that he's able to get the best out of that group of players, the results that they have as a club, to create the atmosphere that they do at that stadium."

On the north London derby taking place at the Emirates next Sunday, Arteta said Spurs have the advantage as they play their midweek Europa League match at home.

Jose Mourinho's side and Arsenal were both due to play the first legs of their last-16 ties away on Thursday but Uefa has since swopped the former's game at Dinamo Zagreb because of the rule that two clubs from the same city cannot play on the same day.

The Gunners have to travel to Athens to face Greek champions Olympiakos while Spurs will stay in London instead of flying to Croatia.

REUTERS