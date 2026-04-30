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Arrascaeta in race to recover for World Cup after collarbone fracture

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Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Group A - Estudiantes de La Plata v Flamengo - Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi, La Plata, Argentina - April 29, 2026 Flamengo's Giorgian de Arrascaeta receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Rodrigo Valle

Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Group A - Estudiantes de La Plata v Flamengo - Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi, La Plata, Argentina - April 29, 2026 Flamengo's Giorgian de Arrascaeta receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Rodrigo Valle

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April 30 - Uruguay midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta suffered a collarbone fracture during Flamengo's 1-1 draw at Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores, raising concerns about his participation in this year's World Cup.

The 31-year-old, who joined the Brazilian side in 2019, went down after a challenge during the first half of Wednesday's Group A clash and had to be substituted.

"Arrascaeta... was taken to hospital, where a fracture to his right collarbone was confirmed," Flamengo wrote on their website.

Defending champions Flamengo remain top of the group with seven points from three matches.

Uruguay begin their World Cup campaign on June 15 with a Group H game against Saudi Arabia, leaving Arrascaeta with about six weeks to recover. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.