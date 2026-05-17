Arnold urges Iraq to show fighting spirit at World Cup

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BAGHDAD, Iraq, May 16 - Iraq coach Graham Arnold said on Saturday he expects his side to show a trademark “fighting mentality” at next month’s World Cup after qualifying for the finals for the first time since 1986.

Iraq secured the last berth in the expanded 48-team tournament with a win over Bolivia in the intercontinental playoff final in Mexico in April. The finals will be held in North America.

Drawn in Group I alongside Norway, France and Senegal, Arnold described the pool as “the toughest group in the World Cup”.

“We work together as a family and we go to the World Cup believing we can make Iraq proud,” Arnold told reporters.

Iraq open their campaign against Norway on June 16 before facing 2022 runners-up France on June 22 and Senegal four days later.

“Norway is our first focus and we are getting ready for that game. Then we face the best team in the world, France — it will be a great experience,” Arnold said.

“What I expect from the Iraqi boys is that Iraqi mentality of fighting — we fight for every minute.”

Ranked 57th in the world, the 2007 Asian champions will continue their preparations with friendlies against Andorra in Girona on May 29 and Spain on June 4. REUTERS