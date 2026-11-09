Arnault appointed Paris FC president as Ferracci resigns after 14 years

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BARCELONA, Nov 9 - Antoine Arnault has been elected Paris FC president following the resignation of Pierre Ferracci, the French Ligue 1 club said on Monday.

Ferracci took charge of the club in 2012 and oversaw their rise from the third tier of French football to the top flight.

Arnault joined the Paris board in 2024 after Agache Sport and Red Bull acquired a majority share in the club.

The 49-year-old is the CEO and vice-chairman of French luxury goods brand Christian Dior, and the eldest son of billionaire Bernard Arnault, who is the CEO of multinational LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

"It is an honour and a source of pride to succeed Pierre Ferracci on behalf of my family. He has been the tireless architect of the Paris FC project for nearly 20 years," Arnault said in a club statement.

Paris FC are third in the Ligue 1 standings with 20 points. REUTERS