Arm-bump photo a 'true pure reaction'

A photo of footballer Carson Pickett and a toddler touching their partially formed left arms during a celebration has gone viral.

The Orlando Pride's Pickett, 25, first met two-year-old Joseph Tidd and his family in April and a friendship was struck up.

On June 1, during the United States' National Women's Soccer League match against the North Caroline Courage, Pickett jogged over to the family after hearing them cheer and gave the smiling Joseph, in a purple Pride T-shirt, the now-famous arm bump.

After the game, Joseph's mother Colleen said Pickett spent half an hour playing with Joseph while his father Miles compared notes with Pickett's parents about raising a child who has one hand.

Colleen, who found out when she was pregnant that Joseph would be born without one of his hands, added that her son spent the whole car ride home from the stadium looking at his arm and giggling.

She and Miles document their son's adventures on an Instagram page called "tiddbit_outta_hand," which they hope will inspire their son and others like him to take pride in who they are.

Added Colleen: "It's just showing that he might be unique, but he's no different than anyone else. He's going to be able to accomplish it all."

Pickett, who has a congenital limb difference, told USA Today Sports: "Literally within five minutes of me meeting him, we had an instant bond. Even though we both have the same arm, it was amazing to me that it felt like he realised why we were bonded."

She added: "I know I might be seen as role model, but he's (Joseph) also mine. It's just a gift to feel so much emotion from a little boy who understands you in a way other people can't.

"Honestly, the best part of the photo is that it was so real and wasn't planned. It was the true pure reaction we both had."