Argentinian flare and Messi flair

MARSEILLE • The experience of a football match in Argentina is almost unmatched for the raw passion of the crowd, the spectacle in the stands often more eye-catching than events on the pitch.

Yet if there is one place in Europe that can match it, then it might be the Velodrome in Marseille, where fiery Argentinian coach Jorge Sampaoli now prowls the touchline while up to 65,000 supporters generate a spine-tingling atmosphere.

That can be the case for any game, but when Paris Saint-Germain come to town, it is very special indeed.

They love their football in the French Mediterranean port city, but they always hated PSG, even before Qatar bought the capital club in 2011. Le Classique - as it is sometimes known - is the biggest fixture in French football, and today, it will have a distinctly Argentinian flavour.

This will be Sampaoli's first match against PSG as Marseille coach. In the away dugout will be compatriot Mauricio Pochettino, whose side will be led by Lionel Messi, getting his first taste of France's biggest grudge match and hoping to finally open his account domestically after a double in the Champions League in midweek.

Table-toppers PSG are overwhelming favourites. They have lost just once to Marseille in 10 years, have won seven of the last eight meetings across all competitions and have largely dominated Ligue 1 since the takeover.

But Marseille were once the pre-eminent club in France and they remain the only French winners of the Champions League, in 1993.

They have a proud history and, in Sampaoli, they have a man capable of giving new hope to a city obsessed with football.

"It is the kind of club I like. Clubs like Marseille, Galatasaray have that support, the clamour of the people that means the city explodes if you win something," he told So Foot magazine.

"It is good to have Leo here. Everyone will want to watch the French league, but in reality, it also creates a huge difference in power.

"With the massive gulf in financial power between PSG and the rest, with the quality of players they have, now they have added the best player in the world."

The Messi factor means the celebrations in Marseille will be quite something if they can get the better of PSG, flying high atop the Ligue 1 standings on 27 points.

Brazilian star Neymar has recovered from a groin injury and could be reunited with Messi and Kylian Mbappe in attack.

While the hosts are third - they have a game in hand but remain 10 points back of the leaders - PSG midfielder Ander Herrera has warned his side not to let complacency creep in.

"It's going to be a special occasion and a difficult match," he said. "They are in good form, and there will be a bit more than just the usual three points at stake."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MARSEILLE V PSG

(Last five league matches)

• Feb 2021: 0-2

• Sept 2020: 1-0

• Oct 2019: 0-4

• March 2019: 1-3

• Oct 2018: 0-2