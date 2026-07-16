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Argentina's Lisandro Martinez and Giovani Lo Celso celebrate with a Falkland Islands-related banner after their 2-1 win over England on July 15.

ATLANTA - Argentina’s players held up a political banner declaring “Las Malvinas Son Argentinas” (“The Falklands are Argentine”) after their 2-1 World Cup semi-final victory over England on July 15, in an apparent contravention of FIFA rules.

FIFA’s Stadium Code of Conduct bans “banners, flags, flyers, apparel and other paraphernalia that are of a political, offensive, and/or discriminatory nature” inside stadiums.

World football’s ruling body did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The question of sovereignty over the islands in the South Atlantic known to the British as the Falklands and the Argentines as the Malvinas has been a long-running sore in relations between the countries.

They fought a short conflict over the islands in 1982, in which 649 Argentine soldiers and 255 British combatants died. Britain ultimately won and the vast majority of residents of the islands have said they wish to remain part of Britain.

But Argentina has long claimed it inherited the islands from Spain after its independence in 1816 and that Britain took control in 1833 through an illegal colonial act.

Lisandro Martinez and Giovani Lo Celso held up the banner, grinning, and waved to fans in the stands. It was unclear where the banner had come from.



On July 14, Argentina’s Security Minister Alejandra Monteoliva had said that under the security plan for the semi-final in Atlanta, fans would banned from bringing flags or other items referencing the Falkland Islands into the stadium

It is not the first time the question of political banners has come up during the World Cup.

Last month in Los Angeles, Iranian-Americans waved pre-revolutionary flags that are symbols of protest against the Tehran government when Iran played. Those matches proceeded without incident.

Argentina VP calls English ‘pirates’ ahead of game

The incident followed on from another controversy a day earlier, when Argentina’s Vice-President Victoria Villarruel called the English “usurping pirates” ahead of the match.

“Tomorrow we play against the usurping pirates. It’s not just another match,” Villarruel, whose father fought in the 1982 Falklands War, said in a post on X. “I’m not going to be politically correct or keep a cool head – it’s always something more against the English.”

“It’s the Malvinas, it’s Diego, it’s Leo’s last run, and it’s about stopping the invaders in their tracks,” she continued, referring to the late football legend Diego Maradona and current star striker Lionel Messi.

“Go Argentina! Because until our very last breath, we will keep claiming what is ours!” she wrote, echoing a popular anthem sung by Argentine fans during the tournament.

The vice-president’s remarks stood in contrast to those of Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni and several players, who had sought to play down the political and historical significance of the match.

“It’s a football match, plain and simple. So, mixing the two would be madness,” Scaloni had said. REUTERS, AFP