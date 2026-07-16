Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Supersub Lautaro Martinez netted a stoppage time winner to send Argentina to the World Cup final again.

ATLANTA – Argentina’s World Cup semi-final match-winner Lautaro Martinez said he had “dreamt” of scoring the goal which took his team through to the final at England’s expense on July 15.

“I dreamt it. I told Alexis (Mac Allister) that I was going to score,” Martinez said after his heroics off the bench in Atlanta as the reigning champions won the game 2-1.

“And I said on the bench to Facundo Medina that I was going to come on and score.”

The World Cup holders were trailing 1-0 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium when the Inter Milan striker was sent on in the 81st minute in place of left-back Nicolas Tagliafico.

Lionel Messi set up Enzo Fernandez to equalise in the 85th minute and the Argentina captain then crossed for Martinez to head in the winner in the second minute of injury time.

“When my old man first bought me a pair of boots, I always dreamed of scoring this goal,” said an emotional Martinez.

When he spoke again to reporters after leaving the dressing room, Martinez said he had just got off the phone to his mother, who was at work.

The 28-year-old Martinez lost his place in Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina team early on their run to glory at the 2022 World Cup.

He started all three group games this time, scoring in the 3-1 win over Jordan, but was substituted in the narrow victory over Cape Verde in the last 32 and has not started since.

Nevertheless, he came on to score in the 3-1 extra-time defeat of Switzerland in the quarter-finals before his decisive role against England.

Argentina will now take on Spain in the July 19 final in New Jersey.

“We are going to be coming up against a top-class side who have not lost in 38 games and have great players,” said Martinez.

“Now we need to get some rest but also enjoy this because what we are doing is not easy, getting back to the final as defending champions three and a half years after winning it.”

Spain’s last defeat was a 1-0 reverse in a friendly against Colombia in March 2024.

The teams were due to meet in Qatar in March in the Finalissima, the fixture recently introduced to pit the European champions against the winners of the Copa America.

That game was postponed due to the war in the Middle East, triggered by US-Israeli strikes against Iran.

The only previous World Cup meeting of Spain and Argentina came in 1966, when the South Americans won 2-1 in a group-stage contest played at Birmingham’s Villa Park. AFP