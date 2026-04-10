Argentina to face Honduras and Iceland in World Cup warm-ups

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BUENOS AIRES, April 9 - Argentina will wrap up their World Cup preparations in June with friendly matches against Honduras and Iceland in the United States, the Argentine football federation said on Thursday.

World champions Argentina will face Honduras on June 6 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, before taking on Iceland three days later at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

In the World Cup, which begins on June 11 and will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, Argentina will be in Group J alongside Austria, Algeria, and Jordan.

Argentina begin their title defence on June 16 against Algeria. REUTERS