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World Cup defending champions Argentina survived an extra-time scare before grinding out a gritty 3-1 win over Switzerland on July 11 to reach the semi-finals.

Alexis Mac Allister gave the South Americans the early lead 10 minutes in, rising highest to meet Lionel Messi’s corner at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

But Switzerland never gave up, continuing to press before being rewarded with a clinical finish from Dan Ndoye in the 67th minute.

Looking dangerous throughout the game, the Nottingham Forest winger finally had his moment when he slid his shot in from a tight angle into the far corner.

But the Swiss joy did not last long as just five minutes later, Breel Embolo was shown a second yellow for diving.

Referee Joao Pinheiro initially booked Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes for what appeared to be a late challenge, but he overturned his decision after the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) intervened.

Embolo collapsed in tears and was consoled by teammates as he left the pitch.

Switzerland threw everyone in front of the ball in the final stages and did enough to force extra time. But they were left helpless as Julian Alvarez curled the ball into the top far corner eight minutes from time.

Lautaro Martinez then sealed the win early in added time, as the stadium erupted in thunderous cheers.

Argentina will next play England, who battled to a 2-1 win over Norway earlier on July 11, for a spot in the final.

Coach Lionel Scaloni said: “We had to suffer a lot but we knew they were a physical team.

“We had many difficulties. Sometimes we couldn’t find the solutions, but today we had luck on our side because one of their players was sent off.”

The quarter-final win kept alive their bid to become the first team to retain the title since Brazil in 1962. It sparked pandemonium among the sea of sky-blue-and-white supporters and ended Switzerland’s fairy-tale run.

The Swiss had reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1954 when they hosted the tournament, but fell one match short of an unprecedented semi-final appearance.

The hard-fought victory for Lionel Scaloni’s men at the Arrowhead Stadium means the top four teams in the FIFA rankings will contest the semi-finals of the 2026 tournament.

Argentina are now unbeaten in their past 12 World Cup matches. The South Americans swept through the group phase but struggled past minnows Cape Verde and needed a spectacular comeback against Egypt.

Now the winners will turn their attention to the challenge of facing England in Atlanta on July 15.

The history of matches between England and Argentina is peppered with flashpoints on the pitch, set against a lingering sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands, known in Spanish as the Malvinas, in the South Atlantic Ocean.

Britain sent a military taskforce in 1982 to reclaim the islands after Argentinian troops invaded.

Four years later Argentina secured a 2-1 victory over England at the Estadio Azteca with goals from Diego Maradona – one the infamous “Hand of God” goal and the other a dazzling solo effort considered one of the best ever.

The teams have faced each other twice in World Cups since 1986 – Argentina won on penalties in 1998 in the last 16, while England gained revenge four years later with a David Beckham goal in 1-0 win that knocked their rivals out in the group stage. REUTERS, AFP