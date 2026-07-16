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ATLANTA – Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni saluted his team’s never-say-die mentality after another come-from-behind victory on July 15 powered them past England into the World Cup final.

Scaloni said his team had scented victory as England sat back after taking a 1-0 lead in their semi-final in Atlanta and went for broke to secure a deserved 2-1 win.

“I think that this team plays the best when we are facing adversity,” Scaloni said. “We had a challenging game, a challenging situation.

“There was blood in the water, and we went for it. That’s the feeling that I was getting.

“You just have to keep going. We hit the crossbar. We hit the post, and it just couldn’t go in. There’s six or seven chances, but I’m very pleased about that because the team fought to the very end, and I think this is critical.”

It was the second time in the knockout rounds that Argentina have won after trailing late in the game following their remarkable last-16 escape act against Egypt – a win Scaloni described at the time as “epic”.

Asked how he would describe their July 15 victory, Scaloni offered: “Epic, squared?”

He said Argentina showed their best side after Anthony Gordon had put England 1-0 up 10 minutes into the second half.

“After their goal, we showed everything we want football to represent. Football isn’t just tactics or strategy or playing attractive football. Everything we believe in was reflected during those final 40 minutes.”

Scaloni said the win, which sends Argentina into a final showdown against European champions Spain in New Jersey on July 19 , was a team effort.

“This group is difficult to explain. It is a show of the collectiveness, the brotherhood that we are in, the the fight to the very end that we have,” Scaloni said.

“They’re warriors. They grew up in environments where they feared nothing. They were always competing, always expected to be the best. Responsibility doesn’t weigh them down.”

The Argentina coach, who now has the chance to lead the South Americans to four straight major titles after Copa America victories either side of the 2022 World Cup win, said his team had been unfazed as they sought to drag themselves back into the game.

“I know the guys. They fear nothing,” he said. “They don’t feel the weight on their shoulders.

“They’re playing like they’re seven or eight years old. They’re not thinking about ‘Oh, what’s going to happen if we miss or they’re not thinking about the semi-final or final?’

“They were simply thinking about playing football, just as they’ve done all their lives. They’re like a family. They never give up on a single ball. They fight until the very end.

“Honestly, we’re going to try to win the final — we’re going to do everything we can — but what more does this team have to do?” AFP, REUTERS