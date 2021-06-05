Argentina miss chance to go top despite Messi's goal

SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO (Argentina) • Lionel Messi scored a penalty but Argentina missed out on the chance to take over the top spot in the South American 2022 World Cup qualifiers from rivals Brazil after a 1-1 home draw with Chile on Thursday.

Messi also clipped the woodwork and forced three impressive saves out of Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, but Alexis Sanchez earned the dogged visitors a point in Santiago del Estero.

The draw leaves Argentina a point behind Brazil (11), the only remaining side with a perfect qualifying record, who hosted Ecuador yesterday.

Chile are down in sixth on five points, still two points off the qualification places, having won only one of their five matches. They failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Argentina captain Messi said he was happy with the result, despite failing to win.

"The team had a good dynamic, it wasn't easy playing again after so much time," he said of the gap of more than six months since the last round of qualifiers after two match days were postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was a special match given it was the first without Diego."

Diego Maradona, the legendary 1986 World Cup-winning captain, died of a heart attack in November.

The visitors were missing veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal - hospitalised with Covid-19 - and the hosts, who were on top before the game, were given a penalty following a video assistant referee check when Guillermo Maripan recklessly brought down Lautaro Martinez in the box.

Messi casually rolled the ball low to the left of former Barcelona and Manchester City goalkeeper Bravo in the 24th minute.

The lead lasted only 12 minutes, before Sanchez tapped home into an empty net from four metres out after a stretching Gary Medel turned Charles Aranguiz's free kick back across goal.

6 Months since the last round of South American qualifiers.

"I was missing a goal against Argentina, I'd never scored one before so I'm very happy," Inter Milan forward Sanchez said after the game.

In first-half injury time, Messi came close to restoring Argentina's advantage with a free kick from 20 metres that was heading for the top corner until Bravo leapt to tip the ball away one-handed.

Ten minutes from time, from an identical position to his first-half free kick, Messi went even closer to scoring but rattled the corner of bar and post with goalkeeper Bravo beaten.

On Tuesday, Argentina travel to Colombia while Chile will host Bolivia.

Without the suspended Edinson Cavani, whose partner gave birth to his fourth child earlier in the day, Uruguay laboured to a 0-0 draw with Paraguay.

The two sides are locked on seven points and battling for the final automatic qualification spot.

Marcelo Moreno scored a brace as Bolivia climbed off the bottom of the table with a 3-1 win over Venezuela in La Paz.

Having lost their previous two games by an aggregate score of 9-1, Colombia reignited their push for Qatar 2022 with a 3-0 victory over Peru, who had Miguel Trauco sent off, in Lima.

