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Argentina know how to suffer, says Julian Alvarez after stiff World Cup test by Swiss

Argentina forward Julian Alvarez on the ball as Switzerland defenders Ricardo Rodriguez (left) and Manuel Akanji defend during their World Cup quarter-final in Kansas City on July 11, 2026.

Kansas City – Julian Alvarez said “you have to know how to suffer” after Argentina came through yet another gruelling World Cup test to beat 10-man Switzerland 3-1 in the quarter-finals following extra time on July 11.

The Atletico Madrid forward scored Argentina’s decisive second goal in the 112th minute in Kansas City to finally end the resistance of the European team.

The Swiss mounted a robust rearguard action after Breel Embolo was dismissed in the second half – he was shown a second yellow card for simulation.

But Alvarez eventually broke their hearts with a stunning curling effort into the top corner and Lautaro Martinez added a last-gasp third.

The win follows a gruelling 3-2 victory against Cape Verde in extra time in the last 32 and an astonishing late comeback to beat Egypt for another 3-2 win.

“Obviously you have to suffer – you have to know how to suffer,” said Alvarez after scoring his first goal of the tournament to win the man-of-the-match award. “That’s how the matches are playing out right now.

“The opponents we’ve faced have played very well, too. There are things we can improve on our end as well, but in a World Cup things happen the way they happen, the teams are very strong.”

The 26-year-old said he was proud that the three-time champions had reached the last four, as they seek to win back-to-back World Cups for the first since Brazil achieved the feat in 1962.

Lionel Scaloni’s men will face England in Atlanta on July 15, with the winners meeting twice champions France or 2010 winners Spain in the final.

“We know England has impressive players, they’re a great national team and are doing very well,” said Alvarez. “But for us it’s time to recover.” AFP