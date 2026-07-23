Argentina's football association denies reports Tapia summoned by US courts

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Argentina v Egypt - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - July 7, 2026 Argentine Football Association President Claudio Tapia arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Carlos Barria

BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, July 22 - Argentina's football association (AFA) on Wednesday said it was "completely untrue" that its president Claudio Tapia or treasurer Pablo Toviggino had been ordered to give evidence by U.S. courts.

The AFA acknowledged, however, that a third party was summoned to appear before a U.S. grand jury and potentially provide evidence about several people, including officials from the organization.

Local media had reported that FBI agents detained Tapia and Toviggino at New York's JFK Airport on Monday morning before they boarded a charter flight carrying the Argentina squad after the World Cup final, and requested Tapia's devices.

Media outlet Infobae reported U.S. authorities are investigating more than $300 million in AFA-linked commercial contracts, amid wider scrutiny of Argentine football finances following December raids in a money-laundering probe.

According to a witness at the airport, as the Argentine team prepared to board its flight, federal agents questioned both Tapia and Toviggino for about 30 minutes aboard a bus parked on the tarmac.

The association did not name the third party summoned by U.S. courts, but stressed that U.S. authorities had not targeted either Tapia or Toviggino.

"It is absolutely false to claim that Claudio Tapia or Pablo Toviggino have been summoned to testify by the United States justice system. It is also false to claim that their cell phones or any other electronic devices have been seized," the association said in a statement.

"The document in question does not impose any personal measure on the President of the AFA or its Treasurer, does not order their appearance, does not impose any procedural obligation on them, and does not record any seizure or confiscation of property belonging to them," the statement said. REUTERS