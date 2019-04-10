Argentina coach fine after mishap

MADRID • Argentina's national football coach Lionel Scaloni has been released from hospital in Mallorca, Spain, after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle, the country's football association said yesterday.

The team also tweeted: "Lionel Scaloni suffered an accident today while cycling. He is now on his way home after being discharged from hospital."

Spanish daily El Mundo earlier said the former Lazio and Deportivo La Coruna defender, who was named Argentina's permanent coach in November, was taken to the Hospital Universitario Son Espases on the resort island with multiple injuries.

Local emergency services added the 40-year-old suffered a "facial injury" and "several bruises" after being knocked to the ground by a vehicle that was reversing near a school in the port of Puerto Portals.

However, he posted an update on his condition yesterday, with a reassuring message that read: "Many thanks for all the messages I've received, just a few stitches and home. Thanks to everyone."

Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia also corroborated his account, tweeting that "he was fine, he had an accident in Mallorca and thank God, he has been given the all clear".

Scaloni will oversee the team's Copa America campaign this year, with Argentina bidding to win their first major trophy since 1993.

He made seven international appearances before retiring from playing in 2015, joining Jorge Sampaoli as his assistant at Sevilla in 2016 and following him when he was appointed the national coach in 2017.

While the former Chile coach was sacked in the wake of Argentina's disastrous World Cup campaign - they barely scraped through their qualification group only to be eliminated in the round of 16 by eventual winners France - Scaloni stayed on as caretaker coach before being handed the full-time reins.

REUTERS