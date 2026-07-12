Argentina beat Switzerland 3-1 after extra time to reach World Cup semi-finals
KANSAS CITY, Missouri, July 11 - Argentina advanced to the World Cup semi-finals with a 3-1 victory over Switzerland after extra time on Saturday, surviving a third consecutive dramatic knockout match and keeping alive their bid to win back-to-back titles.
• Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez scored in extra time to secure Argentina's win.
• Alexis Mac Allister had opened the scoring in the 10th minute, heading in a Lionel Messi corner, but Switzerland equalised through Dan Ndoye in the 67th minute.
• Switzerland had Breel Embolo sent off in the 72nd minute after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review.
• Argentina will now face England, who beat Norway 2-1 after extra time, on Wednesday in Atlanta. REUTERS