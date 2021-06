The faces in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) are getting younger and younger, but not everyone is happy about the youthfulness of the competition formed 25 years ago.

Young Lions full-back Raoul Suhaimi made history on May 15 by becoming the youngest SPL player at 15 years and 239 days when he started in the 2-1 defeat by Albirex Niigata. It eclipsed the previous record of teammate Khairin Nadim, who made his first appearance at 15 years and 298 days in March last year.