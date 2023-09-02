Archer on target as Sheffield United and Everton draw

SHEFFIELD, England - New signing Cameron Archer scored one goal and created another as Sheffield United played out an entertaining 2-2 Premier League draw with Everton, earning a first point of the season for both clubs at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Everton took the lead through Abdoulaye Doucoure, scoring their first goal of the season in their fourth fixture. Archer, on his league debut following a move from Aston Villa, equalised before forcing an own goal from visiting goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Everton have been creating chances this season despite their lack of goals and found an equaliser of their own through Arnaut Danjuma on 55 minutes as they ended a run of three straight league defeats at the start of the campaign.

United were sloppy in possession, especially in their own half, but Everton could not take advantage and as has been the case so far this season they were wasteful in the opposition box.

The visitors had the greater number of efforts on goal with 16, but in the end needed Pickford to preserve their point as he made a brilliant double-save to deny Oli McBurnie with the last action of the game, twice deflecting the ball onto the post.

Everton manager Sean Dyche will feel his side should have won, especially after taking the lead on 14 minutes in a game they were largely controlling at that point.

Amadou Onana’s header from a corner fell for Doucoure and he beat home goalkeeper Wes Foderingham from close range at the second attempt.

Shortly afterwards the visitors had a four-on-two break in a counterattack, but Danjuma selfishly chose to shoot instead of pass to team mates with the goal gaping, and his effort was deflected wide.

United equalised just past the half-hour as McBurnie controlled a Gustavo Hamer cross and laid the ball into the path of Archer, who placed his shot into the corner of the net.

And it got better for the hosts, though they had a massive slice of good fortune. Archer’s curling shot from the edge of the box struck the post and rebounded into the net off the back of a diving Pickford, who could do nothing to keep it out.

But Everton were back on level terms as new Portuguese signing Beto sent right-back Nathan Patterson away on the wing and his inviting cross was buried at the back post by Danjuma. REUTERS