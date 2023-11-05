Araujo's late goal gives Barcelona 1-0 win at Real Sociedad

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain - Barcelona's Ronald Araujo headed a stoppage-time goal to snatch a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad on Saturday as they kept pace with the leaders in LaLiga after being outplayed by the hosts.

Real Sociedad had chances in the first half but were foiled by a series of saves from Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barca's best opportunity came from Fermin Lopez after a foul on Joao Felix before the break.

Sociedad keeper Alex Remiro then made a brilliant save to deny Gavi and Ronald Araujo had an effort disallowed for offside before he popped up with the winner in the 92nd minute.

The victory puts Barcelona in third place on 27 points from 12 games, four points off leaders Girona who won 4-2 at Osasuna earlier on Saturday. Real Sociedad are sixth on 19 points. REUTERS