Any big player in the world is welcome, says Pochettino

PARIS • Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that "any big player in the world is always welcome at Paris Saint-Germain", as the new coach of the French champions answered questions about the possibility of a sensational move for his compatriot Lionel Messi.

The Argentinian was asked several times about the Barcelona captain at his first press conference since being named coach of PSG.

While Messi has said he will not decide until the summer, he is now free to negotiate with other clubs as his contract runs out in June.

"To be honest, we are not talking about that, it has been a crazy period for us, trying to adapt to a new club with meetings, training, preparing for the game (at Saint-Etienne yesterday) which is the main objective," said Pochettino.

"We are going to have time to talk in the future, but any big player in the world is always welcome at Paris Saint-Germain."

Neymar set tongues wagging last month when he spoke of his desire to team up again with Messi, his former teammate at Barcelona.

If that happens, then it seems more likely to be in Paris than Barcelona, with the Catalans struggling financially.

In the short term, other names linked with PSG in the January window include Dele Alli and Inter Milan's Christian Eriksen, both of whom played under Pochettino at Tottenham. But the 48-year-old was tight-lipped about new faces arriving this month.

"They are rumours, and the reality is we have just arrived and are working with players who are here," he said. "The current reality is complicated and across the world we are all suffering."

On his return to PSG, where he played from 2001 to 2003, Pochettino, who spent over a year out of the game after his axing by Spurs, added: "Father Christmas was good to give me this opportunity.

"We are very much aware of the size of the challenge here. There is big pressure because this is one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"We're really confident, we have an unbelievable squad, we have the aim of winning but Barca is one of the great clubs in the world and it's (the Champions League last-16 tie) going to be tough."

