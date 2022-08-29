Antony's likely exit saddens Ajax

LONDON • Ajax Amsterdam coach Alfred Schreuder responded with disappointment to widespread reports that a deal to take Brazil winger Antony to Manchester United for €100 million (S$139 million), inclusive of add-ons, is close.

Asked directly about the reports after his side's 2-0 win away to Utrecht yesterday, he suggested that the question be posed to club chief executive Edwin van der Sar.

Schreuder added: "Nowadays, everything is about money. I find this sad. But this is our world, it's very sad and I don't approve that these things are happening at us."

Antony has gone on strike as he attempts to force his way out of Ajax to join United. The 22-year-old was left out of the Dutch champions' match-day squad for their Eredivisie win over Utrecht.

Multiple media reports said Antony, who has also handed in a transfer request, told the board he had played his last game for Ajax as he seeks a reunion with former boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Having already sold United new boy Lisandro Martinez, Sebastien Haller, Ryan Gravenberch, Perr Schuurs and Nicolas Tagliafico for over £100 million (S$163.7 million) this summer, Ajax did not want to lose any more players, hence the €100 million valuation quoted for the wantaway star.

Schreuder said last week: "I can't see why he (Antony) wants to go to Manchester United. We are playing in the Champions League and they are not. Yes, they are a big club, but so are we."

Antony registered 12 goals and 10 assists in 33 games in all competitions for Ajax last season as they won their third consecutive Eredivisie title and reached the last 16 of the Champions League.

"Since February of this year, my agents came to Amsterdam to inform Ajax of my desire to leave the club to face a new challenge and that some interested clubs would arrive and, with them, certainly a great offer," Antony was quoted as saying by football insider Fabrizio Romano over the weekend.

"During the window months, meetings concluded including a proposal from Ajax for contract renewal. I made it clear once again I want to leave the club.

"Today, in a meeting with the board, I expressed my interest in leaving the club, this time with a considerable offer on the table.

"Others have already arrived, (but) Ajax always refuses with the argument it only has five days to replace (me)....

"I'm not asking (for Ajax) to release me, I am asking Ajax to sell me as the highest bid received by a player who plays in the Eredivisie."

REUTERS