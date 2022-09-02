Antony finally joins United, Akanji signs for rivals City

LONDON - Manchester United's new winger Antony hailed an "incredible moment" as he completed his transfer from Ajax Amsterdam on Thursday - transfer deadline day - for a fee of around £82 million (S$132.6 million).

The 22-year-old Brazilian international has signed a contract until 2027, with the option of an additional year, and the fee includes a potential £5 million of add-ons.

"This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world," said Antony, who has 31 goals in 134 club appearances for Ajax and Sao Paulo, and two goals in nine senior appearances for Brazil.

By moving to Old Trafford, he will be reunited with former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, who has already brought defender Lisandro Martinez to United from the Dutch Eredivisie champions.

"Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development," added Antony.

"His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester.

"My time at Ajax was fantastic and I will always be grateful for the trust they put in me, but now I am ready for the next challenge."

Antony joins Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and fellow Brazilian Casemiro as ten Hag's recruits.

Veteran goalkeeper Martin Dubravka was expected to join as well from Newcastle United as back-up to David de Gea.

Manchester City, meanwhile, strengthened their injury-hit defence by signing Swiss Manuel Akanji on a five-year deal from Borussia Dortmund. He will provide the Premier League champions with extra defensive depth after recent injuries to centre-backs Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake.

"I am delighted to be here, and can't wait to get started," the 27-year-old international, who cost City a reported £17 million, told the club's website. "City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few seasons. They are brilliant to watch, play an exciting brand of football and compete for trophies year in, year out, so coming here feels like the perfect next step in my career."

Akanji is City's sixth new arrival in the summer, after former Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez, Stefan Ortega and Julian Alvarez.

Chelsea, meanwhile, reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with defender Marcos Alonso going the other way, Sky Sports reported. The report said the Blues are expected to pay around £10 million plus offer Alonso to secure Aubameyang, who joined Barcelona in February after leaving the Gunners.

AFP