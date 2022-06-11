Another award in cabinet for Salah

LONDON • Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was named the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year for the second time on Thursday and Chelsea's Sam Kerr took the women's award.

Salah, who shared the season's Premier League Golden Boot award for the top scorer with Tottenham's Son Heung-min on 23 goals, also won the award in the 2017-18 campaign.

The 29-year-old Egyptian scored 31 goals in all competitions for Liverpool and helped them win the League Cup and FA Cup.

"This one is a really good one to win, especially because it's voted by players," Salah said.

"It shows you that you've worked really hard and you get what you worked for.

"I have my room with trophies in a cabinet and I made sure that I had another space for one more. I always keep space and just try to imagine that the trophies are going to come."

Forward Kerr, the top scorer in the Women's Super League this season with 20 goals, is the first Australian to win the PFA Player of the Year award.

"It's a massive honour I think, whenever you're voted by your peers. I think that's the highest honour as a player, it's an amazing feeling," said the 28-year-old, who played a key role in Chelsea's domestic-double winning team.

Manchester City duo Phil Foden and Lauren Hemp retained their respective trophies for the men's and women's Young Player of the Year, while former England boss Roy Hodgson and Brighton & Hove Albion women's manager Hope Powell received merit awards for their contribution to the game.

"I never won any trophies as a player unfortunately, so it is nice to be recognised by fellow professionals. It will have pride of place," said Hodgson, who announced his retirement last month after more than 40 years in management.

The Premier League on Thursday also said it will continue to cap away ticket prices at £30 (S$51.70) for the next three seasons, following unanimous agreement by all 20 clubs.