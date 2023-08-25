Ange Postecoglou the right man for Spurs, says Cristian Romero

LONDON – It may be early in the English Premier League season, but Tottenham Hotspur vice-captain Cristian Romero believes that new manager Ange Postecoglou has what it takes to help the club win trophies again.

The Greek-Australian, who was appointed in the close season, had his first taste of English top-flight victory when Spurs beat Manchester United 2-0 last weekend.

That win has given Romero and his teammates hope, although it may be a huge task for Postecoglou who is inexperienced in the Premier League, to win Tottenham’s first piece of silverware since the League Cup in 2008.

Speaking ahead of their trip to Bournemouth on Saturday, the centre-back said: “He’s a coach that works perfectly for Tottenham. He’s brought a lot of new hope.

“It might take a while, but what he’s doing is fantastic. He’s putting together a great group and creating a really good atmosphere. It’s only been two or three months, but all of the team are behind him. It’s been positive and the club needed this new energy.

“A process requires time and it’s not easy to win trophies, but that’s what the coach wants and that’s what we want.”

Spurs are sitting in sixth with four points from two games, and Postecoglou will demand for more against a Bournemouth side who have just one point.

Tottenham head into the clash in good scoring form, having netted in 14 consecutive Premier League matches. However, they have both scored and conceded in their last seven away trips, and won just once – against a relegated Leeds United side – in that sequence.

New Spurs midfielder James Maddison played a key role in the win over United last week but he suffered an injury and was seen on crutches after the game.

However, Postecoglou said the 26-year-old will be fit for Saturday.

“Madders trained today unrestricted. We’ll see how he holds up but at the moment he will be available,” he added.

Anything less than a win against Bournemouth would be a shock result, as the Cherries are lying in 14th and enter the third game of the season on a six-match winless run.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola will hope that the signing of United States captain Tyler Adams, who plays primarily as a midfielder, will be a boost to the team.

“He will bring a special energy, he’s a very dynamic player. He will help us with the ball, without the ball,” he said.

Adams, however, is likely to be sidelined until September following a setback to his recovery from a hamstring injury.

“He’s coming from surgery with difficult situations in this period, so we cannot rush it. We have to make sure that he also feels safe, he makes all the ticks before starting with us,” Iraola added.