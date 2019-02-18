Anfield is 'worst stadium' to visit for Bayern star Robben

MUNICH • When their Champions League last-16 fixture was announced in December, Arjen Robben called it "the worst possible draw" for Bayern Munich.

He was at Liverpool's Anfield when, in the 2004-05 and 2006-07 seasons, Chelsea fell maddeningly short in the semi-finals.

The first was decided by Luis Garcia's "ghost goal", and Robben prefers to leave it at "we'll never know" when asked if it went in.

The second was settled on penalties, one of which he sent too close to Pepe Reina, and proved to be his penultimate match for the club.

He remembers that as an "emotional game" and, both times, Chelsea were repelled by a formidable defensive blockade.

"At that time, they were really capable of being this cup-fighter team, also in the FA Cup," he said.

"In one or two games, they could really live up to it and perform. Just not the whole season, which was maybe too much. That was their biggest quality, they were there at the moment they needed to be there.

NO FOND MEMORIES If you ask me what's the worst stadium for me, it's probably Liverpool. You always have your favourite opponent and there always has to be a negative one. ARJEN ROBBEN, Bayern Munich winger, who has lost at Anfield with Chelsea and Real Madrid.

"Now it's changed and they (have) developed really well. The manager (Jurgen Klopp) has done a great job.

"Last year, they were in the Champions League final and, at the moment, they are top (of the Premier League). It's a long, long time ago that they won the league and that's the one they're dreaming of."

Recalling how he also suffered heartbreak as part of a Real Madrid side that were thrashed 4-0 by the Reds in 2009, he sounded a warning about Anfield to his teammates.

"If you ask me what's the worst stadium for me, it's probably Liverpool," the former Netherlands forward admitted. "You always have your favourite opponent and there always has to be a negative one."

The 35-year-old also believes the "atmosphere is probably one of the best you can imagine in Europe".

Naming Liverpool as among the favourites to win this term's Champions League, he added: "It's (the crowd) always like a big boost to them. But we're used to playing in big stadiums, so we just have to focus on ourselves.

"We know their qualities. In these top games there are not a lot of secrets. It's about the little details."

While Robben will play no part in tomorrow's first leg, having been out since November with a thigh injury, he feels Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk's one-game suspension will be a weak point the German champions have to exploit.

He said of his former national colleague: "He is a key player at a gigantic club, and he is the captain of the Netherlands team. He deserves all the compliments."

THE TIMES, LONDON, THE GUARDIAN