Ancelotti set to return to Real

MADRID • Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has agreed to return to Real Madrid on a three-year contract, with the contract expected to be completed this morning, according to multiple media reports.

The Guardian reported that an agreement between the two clubs over compensation is all that remains to be sorted out for the Italian (left) to succeed Zinedine Zidane.

Ancelotti, 61, has three years left on an £11 million (S$20.6 million) a year deal signed in December 2019, when he succeeded Marco Silva, but is set to leave after 18 months in charge.

Everton finished 10th in his first full Premier League season with the club.

They had the Premier League's fourth-best away record but picked up only 22 points from their 19 home games.

But Real president Florentino Perez wants to bring back the Italian manager he sacked a year after winning the Champions League in 2014.

Ancelotti managed Los Blancos between 2013 and 2015 and led them to four trophies.

The former Chelsea and AC Milan boss has won 15 major trophies in all.

He is one of three managers to have won the Champions League/European Cup three times. Bob Paisley and Zidane, who quit Real on Sunday after the team finished runners-up to Atletico Madrid in La Liga, are the other two.

Zidane, the former France legend, provided insight to the culture at Real in an open letter published on Monday in the Madrid-based newspaper Diario AS.

"That's why it hurt me a lot when I read in the press, after a defeat, that they were going to sack me if I didn't win the next game," the Frenchman said following a two-season run in his second stint as coach.

"It hurt me and the whole team because these messages, intentionally leaked to the media, created negative interference with the staff, they created doubts and misunderstandings."

The Toffees are now looking for their sixth permanent manager in five years.

West Ham manager David Moyes and former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who left the club last month, are among the replacements Everton are considering.

