Ancelotti not looking to make January additions

LONDON • Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is not getting carried away after their 1-0 Premier League win at basement club Sheffield United on Saturday lifted them up to second in the table.

The Toffees go into today's top-flight home game against Manchester City trailing only leaders Liverpool, but the Italian is maintaining his stance that grabbing a place in Europe will be the height of their ambitions this season.

The visitors recorded their ninth win in 15 league games at Bramall Lane despite missing a host of key players due to injury, including James Rodriguez, Lucas Digne and Allan.

Gylfi Sigurdsson's goal 10 minutes from time sealed the win and ensured they will finish in the top four during the Christmas holiday period for the first time in 16 years.

Ancelotti's side last played in the Europa League in 2017-18 but expectations are rising at Goodison Park that they can not only qualify for that competition but even push for the Champions League.

Paying tribute to the battling qualities of his players, he said: "We're second for the spirit of this team, the motivation and ambition the players have for this season. We're not the top team but we are a solid team. This, in my opinion, is a really good quality for a team."

While Everton remain hot on the heels of their Merseyside rivals and champions, Ancelotti insisted the goal for the season had not changed, claiming he was unlikely to add to his squad next month as he was happy with the strength in depth.

"The ambition and target is the same for the season; to reach a position in Europe," he said. "With these players back (from injury), we can still have a good season, we don't have to think about the January transfer window.

"We are there (second), we are pleased to be there but we don't have a lot of time to think about it. We feel good because we have problems this moment with a lot of players out, but this team has a lot of spirit and this is good. I'm really pleased to manage these players.

"I'm really pleased because I found the right club, a nice club, a family club. I live in a nice area so after one year, I can say I was lucky."

REUTERS