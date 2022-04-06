Ancelotti may miss Blues tie

LONDON • Carlo Ancelotti could miss out on today's Champions League last-eight, first-leg reunion with former club Chelsea due to Covid-19.

The Real Madrid coach did not fly with them to London yesterday, although the La Liga leaders remain hopeful he can return a negative test and fly today.

But Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel does not believe the potential absence of Ancelotti will affect anything.

At his pre-match press conference yesterday, he said: "I'm pretty sure he can be the team talk and be in charge of players. But it's always nicer to be there and have direct influence.

"As coaches, we like to be in the middle of the group and communicate with a smile, words. I hope he still makes it. I have the information he will try to arrive in the evening tomorrow."

Another former Chelsea player in Eden Hazard will definitely be absent after he was not included in Real's travelling list, along with Isco and Luka Jovic, owing to injury.

This is the second successive time the Blues are facing the Spanish giants in Europe - they met in last year's semi-finals and Chelsea prevailed 3-1 on aggregate before going on to become European champions for the second time.

But that two-legged tie will have no bearing on their quarter-final clash, according to Tuchel, who also urged his players to recover from their 4-1 Premier League home hiding to Brentford.

"I think it has nothing to do with last season's game. Honestly. I did not look at it in the preparation. We did not look at last year's matches," he said.

"That maybe answers the question. For us, there is not a point to prove again or whatever. We are out there to bounce back from Saturday's performance.

"We need it and we need to be better on the pitch. We're the first to admit it. But we need the crowd to be better. We need everybody on the front foot."

Unlike last season, Real appear to be cruising to the La Liga title this term with a 12-point lead over second-placed Barcelona and just eight games left.

The record 13-time European Cup holders have not enjoyed continental success since 2018 and have been in transition the past four years, but Tuchel believes they are coming out of that period.

"They trusted a same squad for a long period of time but it's normal that cycles like this change at some point," he said. "In terms of a winning streak, reaching the final, maybe this is what happened.

"But we should be very aware that teams with this kind of quality, flair and experience can produce a special occasion.

"We want to prove a point to ourselves tomorrow. The occasion is special and the opponent is special. That is why we are excited."

Tuchel added he had no further update on the shortlisting process that is being conducted by American merchant bank, The Raine Group, which is overseeing the sale of the club.

However, he expressed hope that the new owners would be able to give "a strong squad and confidence and support". Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi are the only absentees for Chelsea.

CHELSEA V REAL MADRID

Singtel TV Ch128 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 2.55am